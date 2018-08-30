Mumdance and WIFE’s electronic metal project Bliss Signal to release debut album

The duo’s debut full-length follows the Drift EP, released earlier this month.

Bliss Signal, the electronic metal project comprised of Jack Adams and James Kelly, AKA Mumdance and WIFE, have announced their eponymous debut album, which arrives on September 28 via True Panther Sounds.

Returning to the heady fusion of drum machine-triggered blast beats and heavily distorted shredding guitar the duo explored on this months Drift EP, Bliss Signal expands their sound over eight tracks.

The Bliss Signal project was born out of writing sessions in preparation for Unsound Krakow 2017, and marks a departure for both artists.

Speaking to FACT earlier this month, James Kelly underlined the significance of the collaboration: “Jack (Mumdance) reinvigorated my interest in metal,” he said, “Something at one point I wasn’t sure I wanted to make again.”

Bliss Signal will be available on LP, CD and digitally on September 28 via True Panther Sounds. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Slow Scan’

02. ‘Bliss Signal’

03. ‘Surge’

04. ‘N16 Drift’

05. ‘Floodlight’

06. ‘Endless Rush’

07. ‘Tranq’

08. ‘Ambi Drift’

