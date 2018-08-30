Neneh Cherry returns with Four Tet-produced LP Broken Politics

The 12-track album features an album cover designed by Turner Prize winner Wolfgang Tillmans.

Following the release of single ‘Kong’ earlier this month, Neneh Cherry’s new album, Broken Politics will arrive on October 19.

Entirely produced by Kieran Hebden (Four Tet), Cherry’s fifth solo album is a “quieter and more reflective” record than 2014’s Blank Project, she says in a press release. Listen to new track ‘Shot Gun Stack’ now.

The track takes its name from popular buildings found in the deep south of America during the end of the 1920s civil war. “It’s about gun culture”, Cherry explains, “the notion of war zones and the tragedies that guns bring there”.

As Cherry explains, themes of political protest proliferate on Broken Politics. “Maybe politics starts in your bedroom, or your house—a form of activism, and a responsibility. The album is about all of those things…It’s a fight against the extinction of free thought and spirit.”

Broken Politics will be available everywhere on October 19. Check out the Wolfgang Tillmans-designed cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Fallen Leaves’

02. ‘Kong’

03. ‘Poem Daddy’

04. ‘Synchronised Devotion’

05. ‘Deep Vein Thrombosis’

06. ‘Faster Than The Truth’

07. ‘Natural Skin Deep’

08. ‘Shot Gun Shack’

09. ‘Black Monday’

10. ‘Cheap Breakfast Special’

11. ‘Slow Release’

12. ‘Soldier’

