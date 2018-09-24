Peder Mannerfelt’s Roll The Dice announce live EP from Berlin Atonal 2017

The four-track EP was recorded live during the duo’s 2017 performance.

Experimental music institution Berlin Atonal has today (September 24) announced the release of a live EP from Roll The Dice, the Swedish duo comprised of Peder Mannerfelt and Malcolm Pardon.

Live at Berlin Atonal 2017 collects four tracks recorded during their world premiere live performance at the festival last year.

Flitting between ambient, noise, techno and breakbeat, the EP showcases the genre-bending experimental spirit of the collaborative project.

Last year Peder Mannerfelt teamed up with Hodge for the crushing All My Love EP, whilst this year the producer joined forces with Pär Grindvik to form Aasthma, playing live for the first time at Berlin Atonal 2018.

Live at Berlin Atonal 2017 will be available on 12″ vinyl via Atonal this Friday (September 28). Check out the cover art and tracklist below, and re-visit Peder Mannerfelt’s 2016 mix for FACT.

Tracklist

01. ‘Intro & The Derailed’

02. ‘Inward Spiral’

03. ‘Potter’s Field’

04. ‘Locked Hands’

Read next: Berlin Atonal 2018 highlighted the changing face of the techno capital