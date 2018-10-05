Deep Inside: October 2018’s must-hear house and techno playlist

With hundreds of records released each week, it’s difficult to keep track of what’s going on in dance music. Thankfully, FACT’s Deep Inside column is back in the form of a new playlist, delivering all of our favorite house, techno, electro, disco and rave tracks from the past month straight to your ears.

With autumn drawing in, there’s inevitably been more records released in the past month than we can keep up with, including several big albums: UK techno artist J. Tijn’s debut LP Flingway 1 (which seems to have flown totally under the radar), the latest long-player from enigmatic Japanese producer Shinichi Atobe and compilations from Spectral Sound and Martyn and Steffi, whose Air Texture VI collection is packed with brand new gems from the cream of contemporary techno.

It’s also been a great month for established names trying out different things. Livity Sound co-founder Peverelist’s ‘Left Hand’ (one side of Idle Hands’ 50th release) is this month’s most unexpected hands-in-the-air house anthem, while Marcel Dettmann also experiments with a house music structure on ‘August77’. Objekt’s ‘Secret Snake’ meanwhile, is a low-slung, wiry club track that bodes well for his forthcoming album, Cocoon Crush.

Other highlights from the past 30 days: Bristol duo Giant Swan’s punk techno on Whities, Lurka’s slo-mo crunch on Timedance, Shackleton’s epic two-tracker of wide-eyed psychedelia, Isabella’s pressure-cooker beats for Peder Mannerfelt Produktion, Katerina’s bonkers acid for Cómeme, Matt Karmil’s blissed-out sample flips on Aus, D. Dan’s hardcore revivalism on Lobster Theremin and much more.

Listen to October’s picks via Spotify or Apple Music below and subscribe to the playlists to get fresh selections direct, every month.

Tracklist:

01. FYI Chris – ‘Ad’ [West Friends]

02. Buddy Love – ‘Belladonna Cove’ (Flørist remix) [Coastal Haze]

03. Lone – ‘Oedo 808’ [R&S]

04. Matt Karmil – ‘Sourced’ [Aus]

05. Peverelist – ‘Left Hand’ [Idle Hands]

06. Shinichi Atobe – ‘Heat 1’ [DDS]

07. Russell E.L. Butler – ‘Run Away With My Heart’ [Spectral Sound]

08. J. Tijn – 6-3 6-2 6-2 [In An Instant]

09. People Plus – ‘Second Cycle’ [Incienso]

10. Lauren Flax – ‘Sequenc_tial Discord’ [UTTU]

11. Trevor Jackson – ‘Beamrider’ [Pre-]

12. Steffi – ‘Between Form And Matter’ [Air Texture]

13. Marcel Dettmann – ‘August77’ [Ostgut Ton]

14. Lurka – ‘Battery’ [Timedance]

15. Objekt – ‘Secret Snake (Single Mix)’ [PAN]

16. Giant Swan – ‘The Plaque’ [Whities]

17. D. Dan – ‘Sudan Sedan’ [Lobster Theremin]

18. Isabella – ‘Penchant Disenchantment’ [Peder Mannerfelt Produktion]

19. Funeral Future – ‘Heute nicht’ [Kulør]

20. Katerina – ‘Dolphin Dreams’ [Cómeme]

21. Samuel Kerridge – ‘Actuality Repeats’ [Downwards]

22. L.B. Dub Corp – ‘Sure Step Dub’ [Stroboscopic Artefacts]

23. Shackleton – ‘Furnace of Guts’ [Woe To The Septic Heart]

24. Simian Mobile Disco – ‘Murmuration (Jas Shaw 7&half IPS Mix) [Wichita]

