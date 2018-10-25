A-TON to release more material from Luke Slater’s early ’90s alias The 7th Plain

The Ostgut Ton sub-label returns to the back catalog of a techno veteran.

A-TON, the Ostgut Ton sub-label focused on ambient and archive releases, is releasing two more albums of material from techno veteran techno veteran Luke Slater’s early ’90s alias The 7th PlainChronicles II and Chronicles III.

Chronicles II features tracks from The 4 Cornered Room and My Yellow Wise Rug, both released in 1994, as well as four previously unreleased tracks: ‘Silver Shinhook’, ‘Wand Star’, ‘I Think I Think Too Much’ and ‘JDC’.

Chronicles III collects tracks from Slater’s various EPs and singles released on UK-based techno label General Production Recordings, including the Shades Amaze Concept EPAstra-Naut-E and To Be Surreal.

The albums follow Chronicles I, the release with which A-TON launched their imprint back in 2016. The trilogy of records traces Slater’s excursions into ambient techno, contextualising The 7th Plain in a lineage of left-field electronics that includes Global Communication, Mira Calix and The Future Sound of London.

Chronicles I – III arrives on December 14 and will be available as a special vinyl box set that includes all three LPs, limited edition stickers and an essay by Joe Muggs, as well as a download code for the digital versions of the albums. All  the releases will also be available individually on CD, 2xLP and for the first time in digital formats – head to the Ostgut Ton store for more details.

Check out the cover art and tracklists for all three LPs below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Boundaries’
02. ‘Extra (The 7th Plain Remix)’
03. ‘Grace’
04. ‘Surface Bound’
05. ‘The Super 8’
06. ‘T Funk States’
07. ‘Slip 7 Sideways’
08. ‘Chords Are Dirty’

Tracklist:

01. ‘Silver Shinhook’
02. ‘Astra Naut-E’
03. ‘Wand Star’
04. ‘Convex’
05. ‘I Think I Think Too Much’
06. ‘JDC’
07. ‘To Be Surreal’
08. ‘Big Field’

Tracklist:

01. ‘Time Melts’
02. ‘Reality Of Space’
03. ‘Excalibur’s Radar’
04. ‘Millentum’
05. ‘Lost’
06. ‘Think City’
07. ‘Shades Amaze’
08. ‘Seeing Sense’

