The Ostgut Ton sub-label returns to the back catalog of a techno veteran.

A-TON, the Ostgut Ton sub-label focused on ambient and archive releases, is releasing two more albums of material from techno veteran techno veteran Luke Slater’s early ’90s alias The 7th Plain: Chronicles II and Chronicles III.

Chronicles II features tracks from The 4 Cornered Room and My Yellow Wise Rug, both released in 1994, as well as four previously unreleased tracks: ‘Silver Shinhook’, ‘Wand Star’, ‘I Think I Think Too Much’ and ‘JDC’.

Chronicles III collects tracks from Slater’s various EPs and singles released on UK-based techno label General Production Recordings, including the Shades Amaze Concept EP, Astra-Naut-E and To Be Surreal.

The albums follow Chronicles I, the release with which A-TON launched their imprint back in 2016. The trilogy of records traces Slater’s excursions into ambient techno, contextualising The 7th Plain in a lineage of left-field electronics that includes Global Communication, Mira Calix and The Future Sound of London.

Chronicles I – III arrives on December 14 and will be available as a special vinyl box set that includes all three LPs, limited edition stickers and an essay by Joe Muggs, as well as a download code for the digital versions of the albums. All the releases will also be available individually on CD, 2xLP and for the first time in digital formats – head to the Ostgut Ton store for more details.

Check out the cover art and tracklists for all three LPs below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Boundaries’

02. ‘Extra (The 7th Plain Remix)’

03. ‘Grace’

04. ‘Surface Bound’

05. ‘The Super 8’

06. ‘T Funk States’

07. ‘Slip 7 Sideways’

08. ‘Chords Are Dirty’

Tracklist:

01. ‘Silver Shinhook’

02. ‘Astra Naut-E’

03. ‘Wand Star’

04. ‘Convex’

05. ‘I Think I Think Too Much’

06. ‘JDC’

07. ‘To Be Surreal’

08. ‘Big Field’

Tracklist:

01. ‘Time Melts’

02. ‘Reality Of Space’

03. ‘Excalibur’s Radar’

04. ‘Millentum’

05. ‘Lost’

06. ‘Think City’

07. ‘Shades Amaze’

08. ‘Seeing Sense’

