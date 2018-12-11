CTM Festival 2019 adds LSDXOXO, Drew McDowall, Violet and more

The Berlin institution continues to impress with a third wave of announcements.

Berlin’s CTM Festival celebrates its 20th birthday next year and already has a bumper lineup to prove it, with performances confirmed from FACT faves like 700 Bliss, Riobamba, Actress, Lotic, Lucy Railton and others.

Now, a host of new names have been added, from LSDXOXO, who will be presenting “Floorgasm”, a project in collaboration with Juliana Huxtable and Wallis, to Tunisian dance vanguard Deena Abdelwahed.

CTM has also announced their program at MONOM in 4DSOUND with Drew McDowall, Sophie Birch and others and has confirmed the discourse section, with talks planned from journalist Liz Pelly and theorists Robin James, Paul Rekret, Salomé Voegelin and Brandon LaBelle.

CTM’s 20th anniversary edition takes place next year between 25 January – 3 February and tickets are available directly from CTM.

