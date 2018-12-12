Anchorsong – Against The Clock

The improvisational virtuoso tests his skills.

Anchorsong, AKA Masaaki Yoshida, has been impressing audiences for years with his improvisational live act, in which, using only a keyboard and an MPC2500, he crafts stunning soundscapes that invoke shoegaze, hip-hop and ambient sounds.

We challenged the Tokyo-born, London-based artist to put his skills to the test and he surpassed our expectations, as he used his trusty keyboard and sampler to craft a sunny, uptempo beat in just 10 minutes.

Anchorsong’s most recent album, Cohesion, was released in October of this year. He has upcoming tour dates in the UK, France and Japan throughout the rest of 2018 – for more details, visit his website.

