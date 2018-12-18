FACT mix 685: Ron Morelli

L.I.E.S. boss Ron Morelli steps up with a dusty selection of synth funk, cold wave and grotty noise.

Ron Morelli will be a familiar name to many FACT readers. Since cutting his teeth on the East Coast hardcore scene, booking shows and performing vocals for NY four-piece Devola, he’s gone from strength to strength, working in legendary NYC record store A1 and establishing influential dance imprint L.I.E.S. (Long Island Electrical Systems).

Morelli quit New York in 2013, moving to Europe to have more access to regular shows and to harness more visibility for his label, and relocation didn’t slow him down. Since then he’s released a slew of solo albums on Dominick Fernow’s long-running Hospital Productions imprint, including this year’s Disappearer and continued to DJ regularly across the globe.

Morelli’s FACT mix is, unsurprisingly, a deep dive into the mind of a life-long record collector. It drifts from anxious noise into dusty synth pop, electro and vintage house without so much as a pause for breath, fizzing through tracks that sound half familiar, half completely alien. As you might expect, there’s no tracklist – so get digging.

Ron Morelli will perform in New York City on January 5 alongside FACT favorite Isabella, at Good Room.

