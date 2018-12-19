Orbital – Against The Clock

Paul Hartnoll builds an ethereal track “out of loads of politicians waffling”.

Orbital’s Paul Hartnoll went against the clock to see if he could make something beautiful out of vocal samples from a variety of British politicians. Why? He says it best himself: “Why not make some sense out of a load of old rubbish?”

Using a couple of samplers and a drum machine, the rave pioneer had just 10 minutes to build a track from a variety of manipulated samples, including a ‘Boris Johnson kick drum’ and a ‘Theresa May lead’, in the hope that the resulting sounds are at least “prettier than when they went in”.

Watch next: Orbital’s Paul Hartnoll shows us how he keeps the classic sound of rave alive