Penelope Trappes – Against The Clock

The Golden Filter’s Penelope Trappes slows things down.

Penelope Trappes’ solo work is not usually associated with speed. Her stunning releases on Optimo Music and Houndstooth bring to mind the other-worldly atmospherics of Scott Walker, Julee Cruise and This Mortal Coil; it is music that is much more about the journey that it is getting anywhere quickly.

Yet, despite the tight time limit, the antipodean vocalist, musician and soundscaper was able to create a haunting, improvised piece from guitar, synths and her own voice in just 10 minutes.

Watch next: Orbital – Against The Clock