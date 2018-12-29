How To Make A Moritz Simon Geist Track (with robots)

The music robot maestro takes us through his unconventional process.

Moritz Simon Geist is a performer, musicologist and robotics genius who wants to invent the future of electronic music – with robots. We visited his recording studio/robotics lab so he could show us how to make an “industrial Tresor-like” track using scrap metal, a “techno shell” and a variety of different music robots.

Moritz, who has a background both as a classical musician and as a robotics engineer, has performed alongside Mouse On Mars in Amsterdam and Germany and has performed solo shows at Moogfest, CTM and Mutek. This year, he released The Material Turn EP and Robotic Electronic Music via Kompakt, both of which are available now.

