How To Make A Friction Track

The drum and bass heavyweight shows us how to build a banger from scratch.

Brighton drum and bass producer Friction, aka Ed Keeley, exploded onto the scene in the late ’90s and has been a mainstay of the genre ever since. Releasing projects on celebrated labels such as True Playaz, Hospital Records and Renegade Hardware and founding his esteemed imprints Shogun Audio and Elevate Records, Keeley is a true drum and bass heavyweight.

We met up with Keeley at his studio so he could take us through the nuts and bolts of building a frenetic D&B tune and the producer came through with some invaluable insights. Check out the video above.

