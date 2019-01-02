Julia Govor – Against The Clock

The Russian techno producer comes through with a hastily constructed 140BPM banger.

Julia Govor has lived many musical lives. Starting out as a singer in a well-known military band in Russia, she then spent time as music journalist, before ultimately settling on music production.

After many years playing underground institutions in Moscow, such as the now-closed Arma17, she made her way to New York, where she can now be found billed next to techno legends such as Jeff Mills, Richie Hawtin and Sven Väth.

Even though according to Govor, “for music, there is never enough time”, we visited her Brooklyn studio to put her Against The Clock. Using just a synthesizer and a Tempest drum machine, she was able to put together a gorgeous slice of whiplash-inducing techno in just 10 minutes.

Julia Govor’s latest 12″, Jujuka, is out now.

