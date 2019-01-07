FACT mix 687: Solid Blake

Scottish DJ and producer Solid Blake takes us on a neon voyage to the electro afterlife on this week’s FACT mix.

Glaswegian Emma Blake was working in the music industry long before she stepped behind the decks. A passionate music lover, Blake worked as a producer at University of Glasgow’s Subcity Radio before relocating to Copenhagen and taking a position at record store Dorma 21.

Eventually, she decided to step behind the decks and put her years of experience into performing, creating and promoting; she was a founder member of Copenhagen’s now-defunct Apeiron Crew (alongside Simone Øster, Mama Snake and Courtesy) and in 2017 released her first 12″, Mario EP on Glasgow’s Outer Zone imprint.

Since then, Blake has been DJing globally and producing regularly (her last 12″, ‘Warp Room’, appeared last year on Seilscheibenpfeiler), and her FACT mix highlights her very particular brand of foggy, 4am electro. With tracks from Delta Funktionen, Michael Forshaw, Maelstrom and more alongside Blake’s own insistent, percussive bangers, it’s a mix that functions as both pre-show warmup and post-rave mashup.

Tracklist:

SC-164 – ‘Walker’s Rights’ [Subapical]

Static System – ‘Invader’ [Unreleased]

Reptant – ‘Ectoplastic’ [Planet Euphorique]

Solid Blake – ‘Contract’ [Seilscheibenpfeiler]

Carlton Doom – ‘Necrodancer’ [Deep Sea Frequency]

Pascal Hetzel – ‘Dust’ [Eye Teeth]

Maelstrom – ‘Blue Stamp’ [Private Persons]

Lewski – ‘Gru’ [Patron]

Rodney – ‘Concept ‘2 [forthcoming Censor]

Random XS – ‘Give Your Body’ (Delta Funktionen 3AM Mix) [Delsin]

Historical Repeater – ‘Paranoia’ [forthcoming Herrensauna]

Solid Blake – ‘Masha’ [Monkeytown]

Michael Forshaw – ‘Cheerleaders’ [Chan ‘n’ Mikes]

PSSU – ‘307309’ [Drone]

Rings Around Saturn – ‘Apocalypse Lite’ [Brokntoys]

96 Back – ‘Vennsate’

