The Archaeologist – Against The Clock

Lo-fi beats from a DIY devotee.

The Archaeologist is the owner and operator of digdugDIY, the Rochester-based art music label that specialises in all things DIY, including limited edition cassettes, handmade synths and even refurbished Walkmans.

When he isn’t hand crafting samplers and tinkering with effects pedals, he releases atmospheric vaporwave projects with suitably a e s t h e t i c titles, such as ✞ SEX DRIVE ✞ and NEW AGE POST WAVE.

Using a cheap ’80s Yamaha voice-sampling keyboard and a colorful selection of DIY synths and effects unit, The Archaeologist went Against The Clock to produce a fuzzy, lo-fi beat in just 10 minutes. Check out his efforts above.

