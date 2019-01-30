Redlight – Against The Clock

The Bristol beatmaker builds a vibe from scratch.

Hugh Pescod has been producing as Redlight since 2009, incorporating the sounds of the British underground into productions featuring artists including Shy FX, Ms Dynamite, Raekwon and Mobb Deep, whilst embracing his love of bass, house, jungle and grime on his own label, Lobster Boy.

For this week’s Against The Clock session the producer took a different approach. Using a vintage Yamaha SU700 sampler he found on eBay a few weeks before the session, he was able to build a vibe from scratch in one of the most impressive ATCs we’ve seen in ages – as Redlight himself says: “All good ideas are made in 10 minutes”.

