Elkka – Against The Clock

The Femme Culture founder steps up.

For this week’s episode of Against The Clock we visited Elkka, the founder of Femme Culture, a London-based record label that “stands for inclusivity amongst all genders, backgrounds and beliefs”.

Starting with a sample from an iconic speech from legendary gay rights activist Sylvia Rivera, she was able to improvise a beat, create a melody and even add her own vocals to make a track in just 10 minutes.

Last year Elkka released the Full Circle EP on Femme Culture, which is available to stream and download now. Catch her performing live alongside Femme Culture affiliates Rupert Clervaux and Ehua on February 19 at Stoke Newington venue VFD – see the event for more details.

