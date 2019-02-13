DJ Q – Against The Clock

The bassline legend retreats to his “man cave” to build a banger in ten minutes.

Whether hosting his BBC 1Xtra garage show for eight years, collaborating with Royal-T and Flava D as part of UKG supergroup TQD, or crafting hits for Ministry Of Sound, Butterz and Local Action, DJ Q is a mainstay of the scene.

On this week’s episode of Against The Clock we visited DJ Q in his “man cave” to test his skills and see if he could make a track in just 10 minutes. Using a variety of synths, including a Prophet Rev and a Roland Juno 106, the producer was able to put together an intro and a drop worthy of his esteemed reputation – even if he did go back and clean up the vocals after time was up.

