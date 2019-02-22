Krystal Klear releases anthemic new EP, Euphoric Dreams

Two more summer festival hits in the making.

Krystal Klear has followed up last year’s massive ‘Neutron Dance’ with a new EP on Gerd Janson’s Running Back label.

The EP features two tracks, ‘Euphoric Dreams’ and ‘Miyoki’, which both hit the same anthemic nu-disco heights as last year’s festival favorite – also one of FACT’s best tracks of 2018. Listen to the release below.

The Irish DJ and producer has also announced the launch of a residency at Dublin’s Wigwam, which sees him play alongside Janson, Alex Olson, Special Request and Job Jobse throughout April. Tickets go on sale at 9am on February 26 – check the presale for more info.

Euphoric Dreams is out now – buy it on vinyl and digital from Bandcamp.

