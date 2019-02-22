Krystal Klear releases anthemic new EP, Euphoric Dreams

By , Feb 22 2019

Image via: Press

Two more summer festival hits in the making.

Krystal Klear has followed up last year’s massive ‘Neutron Dance’ with a new EP on Gerd Janson’s Running Back label.

The EP features two tracks, ‘Euphoric Dreams’ and ‘Miyoki’, which both hit the same anthemic nu-disco heights as last year’s festival favorite – also one of FACT’s best tracks of 2018. Listen to the release below.

The Irish DJ and producer has also announced the launch of a residency at Dublin’s Wigwam, which sees him play alongside Janson, Alex Olson, Special Request and Job Jobse throughout April. Tickets go on sale at 9am on February 26 – check the presale for more info.

Euphoric Dreams is out now – buy it on vinyl and digital from Bandcamp.

Read next: Deep Inside – February 2019’s must-hear house and techno playlist

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

Deep Inside: The best house and techno of 2018

Dec 18 2018

Deep Inside: The best house and techno of 2018
Telephones explores Norway’s dance music culture on debut album Vibe Telemetry

Aug 11 2016

Telephones explores Norway's dance music culture on Vibe...

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest

Share Tweet
+