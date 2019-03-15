Gold Panda reveals hip hop and house alias DJ Jenifa

His debut album under the new moniker, Jag Trax, is out now.

Gold Panda, aka UK producer Derwin Dicker, has released a new album under a hip hop and house orientated new moniker, DJ Jenifa – a name taken from the Del La Soul classic ‘Jenifa Taught Me (Derwin’s Revenge)’.

According to Dicker, Jag Trax is “heavily inspired by sampling culture” and consists of nine tracks largely made up of single, looped samples, kick drums and an MPC.

<a href="http://jenifa.bandcamp.com/album/jag-trax">Jag Trax by DJ Jenifa</a>

The album’s title derives from the 2003 S-Type Jaguar that Dicker was driving during the making of the album. “I would make these tracks that I could just play loud in the Jag”, he explains. “They were songs that I could just bang out on the motorway and make the journey go quicker.”

“Unfortunately, the CD player in the Jag wouldn’t play any of the CDs that I would burn… so I never actually heard those tunes in it.”

Jag Trax is out now. Check out the album art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Dresscode’

02. ‘Tuesday’

03. ‘Trainfilters2’

04. ‘MLL’

05. ‘Whocares808_7B’

06. ‘ES1A31Flora’

07. ‘Whyileft122’

08. ‘TuesdaySTRINGSMIX’

09. ‘Neverlearn’

Read next: Deep Inside – March 2019’s must-hear house and techno playlist