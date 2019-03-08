Deep Inside: March 2019’s must-hear house and techno playlist

With hundreds of records released each week, it’s difficult to keep track of what’s going on in dance music. Thankfully, FACT’s Deep Inside playlist delivers all of our favorite house, techno, electro, disco and rave tracks from the past month straight to your ears.

One of techno’s recurring conversations over the past few months has been of how producers are struggling to make money from their music. In short, this is because people aren’t buying it, the lion’s share of the bookings go to DJs, and the original producers don’t get royalties when their music is played in clubs.

As producers like Barker and Gunnar Haslam have warned, underground club music is facing a crisis in which the people making the music have to leave the industry as Instagram-famous DJs become the norm. Meanwhile, Marcus Mixx, a Chicago house veteran with 30+ years of weird and innovative tracks to his name, is homeless and crowdfunding for a place to live.

Streaming services do provide some revenue for these artists, but not enough. This monthly playlist was conceived as a way to beat the algorithm and shine a light on artists and music that might otherwise go under the radar, but it’s hard to reconcile making a Spotify and Apple Music playlist with the fact that the royalties paid out by these services are incredibly low. Increasing visibility for small artists is just part of the battle.

That’s why, from this month onwards, these playlists (or at least everything that’s on Bandcamp) will also be available to browse as a Buy Music Club list. If there’s something on here you like, please, consider buying it on vinyl or digital from Bandcamp (or a store of your choice).

Listen to March’s picks via Spotify or Apple Music below and subscribe to the playlists to get fresh selections direct, every month. Buy the tracks via Buy Music Club.

Tracklist:

Doubler – ‘Once Around’ [U-Udios]

Octo Octa – ‘Loops for Healing’ [Technicolour]

Cherushii & Maria Minerva – ‘Out By Myself’ [100% Silk]

K-Lone – ‘Dance of the Vampires’ [Idle Hands]

Stanley Schmidt – ‘Shifting Modernism’ [Vienna]

Osborne – ‘Fools’ [Spectral Sound]

Ilana Bryne – ‘Dub Box Medicine’ [Naive]

Code Walk – ‘Touch’ [Peder Mannerfelt Produktion]

Ellll – ‘Pepsi’ [Glacial Industries]

Anastasia Kristensen – ‘Donni’ [Arcola]

90 Process – ‘Give Me Dat’ [Lobster Theremin]

False Witness – ‘Red Curtain Daybreak’ [E-Missions]

Ossia – ‘Dub Hell’ [Blackest Ever Black]

Bambounou – ‘Temple’ [Whities]

Szare – ‘Miner’ [Polity]

96 Back – ‘Matryoshka’ [CPU Records]

Ewa Justka – ‘5th’ [Ewa Justka]

ASOK – ‘Better Dead Than Alien’ [M>O>S Deep]

DJ Skechers – ‘Do It (With My Skechers On)’ [Lobster Theremin]

Aquarius TX – ‘Sunset 17 (Extended Mix) [Echovolt]

DMX Krew – ‘Spare Parts’ [Hypercolour]

Scott Wilson is FACT’s tech editor. Find him on Twitter

