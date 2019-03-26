Le Dom plays a game of “musical Minecraft” on Schism

Listen to a new track, ‘13 Layers Of Stone’, now.

Parisian producer Le Dom returns to his own label Paradoxe Club with a new EP, Schism.

The release is described by the label as “an operation of musical Minecraft” and collects four crushing club compositions that feature “the full magnetic power” of the producer’s “abrasive rhythmic constructions”. Listen to a new track, ‘13 Layers Of Stone’, below.

Schism drops on April 5 and is available to pre-order now. Check out the Weirdcore-designed cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Primal’

02. ’13 Layers Of Stone’

03. ‘Side Quest’

04. ‘Schism’

