FACT mix 702: EMA

The stylistic tongue-lashings of Leikeli47 meet indie rock super friends Free Kitten on noise-pop innovator EMA’s FACT mix.

When we last heard new music from Erika M. Anderson, the songwriter better known as EMA, she was performing as “a woman who swallowed a scumbag teen boy whole” on her 2017 album narco-noise-folk-pop polemic Exile In The Outer Ring.

Although a lot of the sounds of that album can be heard here, like on ‘TV Treated’ by industrial new wavers The Neon Judgement and the skittering static of ‘Enlacing’ by Infinite Body, it’s clear that Anderson has barfed that boy up. She’s cured her scumbag stomachache with masked rapper Leikeli47’s hypnotic ‘Fuck The Summer Up’, Kim Gordon-Julie Cafritz-Yoshimi P supergroup Free Kitten, and Kristin Oppenheim’s breathy ‘Sail On Sailor’.

If you’re a fan of EMA’s Mystery Language on Red Bull Radio, then you know the kind of transformations that she holds as gold. Brace yourselves, newbies, you’re in for a deft display of getting from A to Z while making sure every singular thing in the middle gets to shine on its own.

EMA – ‘Where The Darkness Began’

Leikeli47 – ‘Fuck The Summer Up’

Shirtless and Ice Cavity – ‘Mina’

Nour – ‘AAMIR’

Free Kitten – ‘Never Gonna Sleep’

Kristin Oppenheim – ‘Sail On, Sailor’

Daniel Menche – ‘Raw Cello Sessions’

Infinite Body – ‘Enlacing’

Lechuga Zafiro – ‘Ita’

Burning Star Core – ‘Through The Bars Of A Rhyme’

Leif Shackelford – ‘Drown’ [Feat. EMA]

Mario Diaz De Leon – ‘Rupture’

Dolphin Midwives – ‘Temple V’

Rozzma – ‘Baby’

Rod Lee – ‘Dance My Pain Away’

The Neon Judgement – ‘TV Treated’

Chawood – ‘Mourn Me’

