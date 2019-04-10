Rejoicer – Against The Clock

Against The Clock-ception?

This week, Against The Clock finally eats itself. Stones Throw affiliate and Raw Tapes Records boss Rejoicer, who is best known for his lolloping, smoked-out beats cobbled together from jazz, hip-hop, funk and breakbeat, explores the show’s history for a truly unique episode.

Using samples lifted from past Against The Clock sessions with Masayoshi Fujita, Rival Consoles and Stones Throw label mate Mndsgn, the producer builds a laid-back beat in just 10 minutes.

Rejoicer’s new EP, Heavy Smoke, drops on April 12 and is available to pre-order now.

Watch next: Antigone – Against The Clock