Antigone – Against The Clock

The Concrete resident crafts a woozy drum ‘n’ bass earworm in just 10 minutes.

Antigone, aka Antonin Jeanson, is a pillar of the French techno community, playing as a resident at the legendary Parisian party boat Concrete for over five years. With explosive performances at techno institutions Berghain, Bassiani and Fuse under his belt Antigone is truly a force to reckoned with.

This week’s episode of Against The Clock sees the producer experimenting with the pacier side of things, employing an impressive variety of gear to craft a woozy drum ‘n’ bass earworm in just 1o minutes.

Last year Antigone released his debut album, Rising, via Kr!z’s Token Records. He also unveiled a new audiovisual project, Luxor, a collaboration with fellow francophone Shlømo.

