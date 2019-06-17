Versace’s new menswear collection is inspired by the late Keith Flint

The collection pays homage to The Prodigy.

Versace is keeping the spirit of the late Keith Flint alive with its latest menswear collection, which debuted at Milan Fashion Week over the weekend.

Several of the looks on display nodded to 1990’s rave culture, while a few of the models referenced The Prodigy frontman’s signature hairstyle.

You can watch the whole show and check out the rest of the collection over at the Versace website.

Read next: Deep Inside – June 2019’s must-hear house and techno playlist