Versace’s new menswear collection is inspired by the late Keith Flint

By , Jun 17 2019
Photograph by: Versace

The collection pays homage to The Prodigy.

Versace is keeping the spirit of the late Keith Flint alive with its latest menswear collection, which debuted at Milan Fashion Week over the weekend.

Several of the looks on display nodded to 1990’s rave culture, while a few of the models referenced The Prodigy frontman’s signature hairstyle.

You can watch the whole show and check out the rest of the collection over at the Versace website.

