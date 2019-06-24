Christmas came early for Warp fans over the weekend.

Over the weekend NTS Radio and Warp Records joined forces to bring us WXAXRXP, a three-day celebration of three decades of the legendary label.

Some of the label’s biggest names debuted new music throughout the broadcast, with Autechre revealing two hours of unreleased material from ’89-93 (available to download for free), Boards of Canada contributing a two-hour mix featuring what is speculated to be new and unreleased material and Kelela singing over various retro Warp productions.

Other highlights included Brian Eno’s collaboration with Extinction Rebellion, which featured field recordings of some of the activist group’s demonstrations set to Apollo standout ‘Silver Morning’, a new project from Death Grips and a recording of Oneohtrix Point Never’s London Roundhouse from earlier this year.

A previously unavailable video of Aphex Twin’s Steve Reich-referencing performance at the Barbican in 2012 was released by NTS and Special Request did a special two-hour tribute to LFO.

Throughout the three-day broadcast Danny Brown, Flying Lotus, Ryuichi Sakamoto, Evian Christ, Hudson Mohawke, Rian Treanor, Kelly Moran and many more contributed mixes. Watch this space for more archived shows as they become available.

Update, June 25: NTS archives several shows from the weekend

NTS has begun to archive the shows from the weekend, including sets from Ryuichi Sakamoto, Rian Treanor, Evian Christ, Hudson Mohawke and Kelly Moran alongside Special Request’s LFO tribute mix and OPN’s recent London live show.

Listen back to them at the NTS website.

