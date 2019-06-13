Featuring exclusive mixes, live sessions, videos, unreleased music and curated archive recordings.

On June 21 – 23 Warp Records will take over both channels at NTS for WXAXRXP, a three-day broadcast celebrating 30 years of the legendary label.

The entire active Warp roster, including Aphex Twin, Autechre, Boards Of Canada, Brian Eno, Danny Brown, Evian Christ, Kelela, Lorenzo Senni, Mira Calix, Oneohtrix Point Never, Squarepusher and many, many more, will contribute a variety of exclusive mixes, live sessions, videos, unreleased music and curated archive recordings to the broadcast.

WXAXRXP takes place from June 21, 12:00 BST to June 23, 23:59 BST. See below for a full list of artists that will contribute to the broadcast.

Read next: Designing chaos – 7 pieces of gear that helped define Autechre’s game-changing sound