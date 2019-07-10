FACT mix 716: Sybil Jason

NYC mainstay Sybil Jason turns in an eclectic selection of bubbling electro and slamming house.

Sybil Jason is the kind of DJ whose achievements speak volumes. She has a long history with radio and presented shows on New York City’s East Village Radio for years, hosting the Minimal Wave show and others, eventually kicking off her own show. FARCED started on Berlin Community Radio and moved to Barcelona’s Dublab BCN before settling down at Rinse France last year.

FARCED was started by Jason in 2006 as a music blog where she would upload music and mixes – actual cassette mixtapes, no less – and she quickly built up a following for her expert curation. This level of skill has seen Jason become a fixture in her home city of New York, where she’s held down the scene for well over a decade, refusing to be pigeonholed.

Known for her wide-ranging taste that spans techno, house, R&B and rap, experimental and more, Jason’s sets are known for expertly sliding from one sound to the next without a pause for breath, often drawing from her experience growing up in Haiti, blending Haitian edits into her eclectic selections.

Her FACT mix is a summery spread of shimmering cold wave, humid electro, cavernous techno and body-shaking house, with tracks from FACT favorites like Hiro Kone, DJ Funk, Hodge and more. It’s dance music for dancers – a mix that commands you to move and excites, surprises and rewards at every turn.

Tracklist:

Hodge – ‘Night Run’

Adryiano – ‘Schemes I See’

ADMX-71 – ‘Mystical Ascent’

Hiro Kone – ‘Don’t Drink The Water’

The Golden Filter – ‘Silence’ (Lokier Remix)

Function – ‘Reykjavik’

Gene Hunt – ‘Groove Line’

John Selway – ‘Solar Sailing’

Ilana Bryne – ‘Rushing’ (Unreleased)

Mark Broom – ‘One Sound’

Benny Rodrigues – ‘Rotterdam’ (Tribute)

Tones Energy – ‘Phantasm’

Monrella – ‘Report’

Alpha 606 – ‘Shake’

The Martian – ‘Star Dancer’

MATIC – ‘They Know What It Is’

DJ Funk – ‘Work That Body’

Homesick – ‘Percolate’

Heavee – ‘GMS’

Read next: The 25 best albums of the last three months – April to June 2019