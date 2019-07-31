Rey Sapienz experiments with Congolese pop music on Mushoro

Abstract takes on popular Congolese dance styles.

Congolese producer Rey Sapienz returns to Hakuna Kulala for a new EP, Mushoro.

Originally from Nord Kivu in the Democratic Republic of Congo, the producer is now based in Kampala, the base of operations for Nyege Nyege and Hakuna Kulala, where he works developing his unique, off-kilter take on popular Congolese dance styles soukous and kalindula.

Mushoro arrives on August 22 via Hakuna Kulala. Check out the incredible cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Mushoro’

02. ‘Ngando’

03. ‘Dancehall Pigmé’

04. ‘Anti Machine’

05. ‘Nzela Mabulu’

06. ‘Entaintenment’

