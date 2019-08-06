FACT mix 719: Miho Hatori

Steel drums meet Black Beatles on this mix from a New York legend.

When Miho Hatori spoke to FACT last year in anticipation of her EP Amazon to LeFrak she explained that the title was inspired by the drive to New York’s JFK airport and city’s true melting pot, Queens: “Every time I go to JFK, I see that sign for LeFrak City… To me, it’s a name I’ve always wanted to use.” For her FACT mix, the Cibo Matto co-founder harkens back to that imagery with a collection she’s dubbed the JFK to JFK mix.

For this global trip, Hatori takes us to Portugal with DJ Marfox, Japan with Ryuichi Sakamoto and the exotica stylists of Yann Tomita, ATL with Rae Sremmurd, the UK with Roni Size, and back home to New York with her own tunes as New Optimism and Miss Information.

Tracklist:

New Optimism – ‘Dr.My-Ho (New Office Hour REMIX by Miho Hatori)’

DJ Marfox – ‘B 18’

Wally Badarou – ‘Hi-Life’

Ryuichi Sakamoto – ‘Paradise Lost’

Yann Tomita – ‘Music For Astro Age’

New Optimism – ‘Invisible Tan’

Roman Flügel – ‘Bahia Blues Bootcamp (Original Mix)’

Rae Sremmurd – ‘Black Beatles (Instrumental)’

Miss Information – ‘Viva! Madrid!’

Issam – ‘Trap Beldi’

Roni Size & Reprazent – ‘Brown Paper Bag’

Jaden – ‘Soho’

Soichi Terada – ‘Do It Again’

