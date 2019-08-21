Funeral Future, Schacke and Ibon contribute to Together We Push compilation

By , Aug 21 2019
Funeral Future

Photograph by: Nick Gavrilov

Copenhagen techno producers Funeral Future, Schacke and Ibon have contributed music to a compilation to raise funds for Together We Push, an organization founded to support refugees in the Sjælsmark deportation camp in Denmark.

Fast Forward Productions have compiled tracks from the great and the good of the Copenhagen fast techno scene in response to the “shameful injustice” and “racist and xenophobic legislation” that surrounds deportation camps in Denmark.

100% of the proceeds will go towards buying and delivering high-quality food and other necessities to families incarcerated at the Sjælsmark deportation camp. The compilation will be released on September 2 via the Fast Forward Productions store and donations to Together We Push can be made here.

Tracklist:

01. Sugar – ‘Intet Menneske Er Illegalt’
02. Lasse Vind – ‘Huy’
03. Funeral Future – ‘Transfer Window’
04. DJ Ibon – ‘Sunray’
05. Schacke – ‘Price Of Compassion’
06. Repro – ‘Do It Anyway’
07. Rune Bagge – ‘Glo’
08. Ezy – ‘First They Came For Our Brothers’
09. Lund&Rønde – ‘2970’

