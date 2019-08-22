Photonz to release debut album Nuit on Dark Entries

By , Aug 22 2019

Image via: Dark Entries

A veteran of the Lisbon scene is releasing his first LP.

Lisbon producer Photonz is joining San Francisco’s Dark Entries with his debut album, Nuit.

A fixture of the Portuguese capital’s house and techno scene for over a decade, Photonz aka Marco Rodrigues is a co-founder of the city’s Radio Quantica as well as a driving force behind Lisbon’s queer, feminist and sex-positive techno party, Mina.

According to Dark Entries, Nuit is named after the Egyptian Goddess of the Stars and embraces the “concept of ‘freedom of form under the night sky’”. “Photonz channels early techno, Drexciyan rhythms, balearic & atmospheric house; layering sounds, creating moments,” the label says.

Nuit is released on October 11, with the vinyl version arriving in a “royal blue and neon yellow jacket with duality/birth symbolism and trance-hieroglyphs designed by Eloise Leigh”. Each copy of the album also features a glow-in-the-dark sticker as well as a postcard.

Photonz is the second Lisbon artist to release their debut album on Dark Entries this year – Naive boss Violet will release her first LP Bed of Roses on the label next month.

Pre-order the album from Bandcamp.

Tracklist:

Side A
01. Xentra
02. Shifting Symbols
03. Ode to Nuit

Side B
01. Celestial Palace
02. Shakti
03. No Body

Side C
01. Avalon
02. Lusting
03. Doomsday Dub

Side D
01. Brighter Tomorrows
02. Genesis

Read next: Deep Inside – August 2019’s must-hear house and techno

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

Violet recalls her teenage years on debut album, Bed of Roses

Jul 18 2019

Violet recalls her teenage years on debut album, Bed of Roses
Dark Entries reissues classic albums from new age icon Suzanne Doucet

Jun 13 2019

Dark Entries reissues classic albums from new age icon Suzanne...

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest

Share Tweet
+

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

The Vinyl Factory Group, trading as: The Vinyl Factory, Vinyl Factory Manufacturing, Phonica Records, FACT Magazine, FACT TV, Spaces Magazine, Vinyl Space, and The Store X, uses cookies and similar technologies to give you a better experience, enabling things like:

- basic site functions
- ensuring secure, safe transactions
- secure account login
- remembering account, browser, and regional preferences
- remembering privacy and security settings
- analyzing site traffic and usage
- personalized search, content, and recommendations
- helping us understand the audience
- showing relevant, targeted ads on and off our web properties

Detailed information can be found on our Privacy Policy page.

Privacy Policy

Required
You read and agreed to our Privacy Policy.

Required Cookies & Technologies

Some of the technologies we use are necessary for critical functions like security and site integrity, account authentication, security and privacy preferences, internal site usage and maintenance data, and to make the site work correctly for browsing and transactions.

Cookies Used

Required
gdpr, woocommerce_cart_hash, woocommerce_items_in_cart, _wp_wocommerce_session, sucuri_cloudproxy_uuid_*

Site Customisation

Cookies and similar technologies are used to improve your experience, to do things like:

- remember your login, general, and regional preferences
- personalize content, search, recommendations, and offers

Without these technologies, things like personalised recommendations, your account preferences, or localisation may not work correctly.

Cookies Used

wp-settings-*

Personalised Advertising

These technologies are used for things like:

- personalised ads
- to limit how many times you see an ad
- to understand usage via Google Analytics
- to understand how you got to our web properties
- to ensure that we understand the audience and can provide relevant ads

We do this with social media, marketing, and analytics partners (who may have their own information they’ve collected). Saying no will not stop you from seeing our ads, but it may make them less relevant or more repetitive.

Cookies Used

_ga, _gid, gat,_gads,_fbp