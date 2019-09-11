FACT mix 728: IVVVO

Halcyon Veil’s IVVVO dissolves breakcore, noise and body-contorting club music.

Growing up in Porto, Ivo Pacheco began to frequent his city’s clubs as a teenager, rapidly developing an interest in electronic music and becoming friends with the local crowd of DJs, producers and promoters.

In 2010, he established the Terrain Ahead label alongside Luis Dourado and Tiago Carneiro and while it was short-lived, it kickstarted IVVVO’s musical career, pushing him from Portugal into the wider world.

Before long, IVVVO had notched up a slew of releases on Opal Tapes, Crème Organization, Public Information, Danse Noire and Halcyon Veil and had built up a reputation for his unique sound, blending disparate club elements with dense textures, noise and industrial clanks.

Earlier this year, IVVVO released doG, an unsettling collection of elastic electronics featuring appearances from The Death of Rave’s Maxwell Sterling. The album is available now from Halcyon Veil.

IVVVO’s FACT mix dives into his wide-ranging interests, from Venetian Snares’ frenetic breakcore to Osheyack & Nahash’s recent standout ‘Hold Pattern’, touching on industrial, techno, post-punk and so much more.

