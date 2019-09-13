Hiro Kone considers the power of absence on A Fossil Begins To Bray

By , Sep 13 2019

Photograph by: Press

Nicky Mao takes the fight to “techno-fascism” through self-analysis and personal discovery.

Hiro Kone, aka New York artist Nicky Mao, is back on Dais Records with a new album, A Fossil Begins To Bray.

Following on from last year’s Pure Expenditure, the new album seeks to redefine the notion of ‘absence’ as something altogether more potent. “This album considers the power of absence as neither a lack or deficit”, explains Mao, “but as a quiet, indeterminable force to cultivate in this time of looming and unrelenting techno-fascism.”

“It asks that we take pause to consider our learned languages and actualities”, she continues, “and to better consider how desire shapes our recollections and interpretations of this ‘existence.’”

At last year’s edition of Berlin Atonal we were able to capture a thrilling improvisational live session with Hiro Kone, beamed straight from the control room of the monolithic ex-power station, Kraftwerk. You can watch the footage below.

A Fossil Begins To Bray arrives on November 8 and is available to pre-order now. Check out the album artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘A Desire, Nameless’
02. ‘Fabrication Of Silence’
03. ‘A Fossil Begins To Bray’
04. ‘Akoluthic Phase’
05. ‘Shatter The Gangue Of Piety’
06. ‘Submerged Dragon’
07. ‘Iahklu’
08. ‘Feed My Ancestors’

Hiro Kone live from Berlin Atonal with FACT

Stay locked for an exclusive live session with the New York-based experimental producer and musician Hiro Kone.

Posted by FACT Magazine on Thursday, August 23, 2018

Read next: Deep Inside – September 2019’s must-hear house and techno

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

Cabaret Voltaire co-founder Stephen Mallinder to release first solo album in over 35 years

Aug 7 2019

Cabaret Voltaire co-founder Stephen Mallinder to release new...
Watch behind-the-scenes footage from Berlin Atonal 2018

Jan 22 2019

Watch behind-the-scenes footage from Berlin Atonal 2018

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest

Share Tweet
+

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

The Vinyl Factory Group, trading as: The Vinyl Factory, Vinyl Factory Manufacturing, Phonica Records, FACT Magazine, FACT TV, Spaces Magazine, Vinyl Space, and The Store X, uses cookies and similar technologies to give you a better experience, enabling things like:

- basic site functions
- ensuring secure, safe transactions
- secure account login
- remembering account, browser, and regional preferences
- remembering privacy and security settings
- analyzing site traffic and usage
- personalized search, content, and recommendations
- helping us understand the audience
- showing relevant, targeted ads on and off our web properties

Detailed information can be found on our Privacy Policy page.

Privacy Policy

Required
You read and agreed to our Privacy Policy.

Required Cookies & Technologies

Some of the technologies we use are necessary for critical functions like security and site integrity, account authentication, security and privacy preferences, internal site usage and maintenance data, and to make the site work correctly for browsing and transactions.

Cookies Used

Required
gdpr, woocommerce_cart_hash, woocommerce_items_in_cart, _wp_wocommerce_session, sucuri_cloudproxy_uuid_*

Site Customisation

Cookies and similar technologies are used to improve your experience, to do things like:

- remember your login, general, and regional preferences
- personalize content, search, recommendations, and offers

Without these technologies, things like personalised recommendations, your account preferences, or localisation may not work correctly.

Cookies Used

wp-settings-*

Personalised Advertising

These technologies are used for things like:

- personalised ads
- to limit how many times you see an ad
- to understand usage via Google Analytics
- to understand how you got to our web properties
- to ensure that we understand the audience and can provide relevant ads

We do this with social media, marketing, and analytics partners (who may have their own information they’ve collected). Saying no will not stop you from seeing our ads, but it may make them less relevant or more repetitive.

Cookies Used

_ga, _gid, gat,_gads,_fbp