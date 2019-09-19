Four tracks “fit to stay in the DJ bag”.

Montreal-based label and party series 00:AM are back with the third installment of their Various Artists 12” series.

00AM003 opens with some signature house from Montreal favorite D. Tiffany and NYC stalwart AceMo on the A-side, with even more easygoing goodness coming from Berlin’s Flørist and Londoner Max Wyatt on the B-side.

Listen to some samples from each of the four tracks below.

An official release date is still forthcoming but 00:AM anticipates the vinyl and digital to drop this October or November. In the meantime, check out the tracklist below.

Tracklist:

A side:

01. D. Tiffany – ‘Butterfly Foundation’

02. AceMo – ‘A Dub 2 Toronto’

B side:

01. Flørist – ‘Parametric’

02. Max Wyatt – ‘Nu World’

Read next: Deep Inside: September 2019’s must-hear house and techno