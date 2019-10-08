Prada Mode and Theaster Gates at London’s 180 The Strand

Highlights from last week’s two-day event.

Last week, Prada came to London’s 180 The Strand for the third edition of Prada Mode, a traveling social club that provides its guests with art as well as music, dining and conversations.

Over two days, US artist Theaster Gates presented the latest chapter of his Black Image Corporation installation at Prada Mode, which explored contemporary Black identity in Chicago’s South Side and London.

The event also saw the launch of The Vinyl Factory Radio, which saw artists including Elijah and DJ Flight playing vinyl-only sets across the week. Watch above for highlights from the event.

Music: Les Filles de Illighadad – ‘Tende II (Dauwd & Maryisonacid Mix)’, available now on The Vinyl Factory

