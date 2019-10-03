The Vinyl Factory Radio launches with Kwake Bass, DJ Flight and more

Broadcasting throughout October.

The Vinyl Factory has launched its own vinyl-only radio station, broadcasting from inside Theaster Gates’ Black Image Corporation installation at London’s 180 The Strand.

Taking place inside Prada Mode for the first two days, The Vinyl Factory Radio will be on air from October 2 to October 5, then consecutive Saturdays: October 12, 19, 26. The program sees DJs and artists from across London diving deep into their record collections, including DJ Flight, JAY, Kwake Bass & DEM 1NS, Raji Rags, Dubplate Pearl, Wu-Lu, Elijah and DEBONAIR.

Tune in at The Vinyl Factory website and check out Instagram for videos from the station.

Read next: Theaster Gates brings Black Image Corporation to The Store X, 180 The Strand