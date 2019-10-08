Regularfantasy announces new EP, Anyways…

Cruising through shades of house.

Regularfantasy is releasing a new EP next month.

Anyways… marks the Vancouver producer’s return to Dublin imprint Pear following her appearance on last year’s PAL Vol. 1 compilation as Plush Throw. Featuring three tracks, it includes a collaboration with D. Futers and a “Plush Managements Mix” from her joint alias with D. Tiffany. A house record from start to finish, it jumps from hot and sweaty dancefloors, to soaking up the sun at the beach, to lounging under the bed covers. Listen to preview clips below.

Earlier this year, Regularfantasy appeared on Banoffee Pies’ Trust Issues EP as one-half of Plush Managements.

Anyways… is out November 4 via Pear. Pre-order it here.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Party Girl Theme’

02. ‘MSN’ [with D. Futers]

03. ‘Plushied (Plush Managements Mix)’

