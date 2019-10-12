News I By I 12.10.19

This portable vinyl lathe lets you cut your own records at home

Image via: Phonocut

Originally posted by The Vinyl Factory

“It has to be idiot-proof.”

A new Kickstarter has launched that aims to let to cut your own records at home.

Phonocut is a new portable vinyl lathe, which only needs an audio source and a blank acetate (although no details are given on the nature of the disc) to get started, according to Wired.

Working in real time, the Phonocut uses a diamond stylus to cut the 10” vinyl records, with each side able to hold between 10 and 15 minutes of audio.

“It has to be idiot-proof. Even I myself should be in a position to cut the records,” Phonocut co-founder Florian “Doc” Kaps told Wired. Among Phonocut’s production team is Swiss mastering engineer Flo Kaufmann, one of the last remaining lathe repair experts in the world.

Head here for more info and check out the Phonocut below. The Phonocut will be available to pre-order via Kickstarter from October 15 for €999.

Read next: Bandcamp launches in-house vinyl crowdfunding and pressing service

Tags:

More from News

Latest Stories

Latest

Share Tweet
+

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

The Vinyl Factory Group, trading as: The Vinyl Factory, Vinyl Factory Manufacturing, Phonica Records, FACT Magazine, FACT TV, Spaces Magazine, Vinyl Space, and The Store X, uses cookies and similar technologies to give you a better experience, enabling things like:

- basic site functions
- ensuring secure, safe transactions
- secure account login
- remembering account, browser, and regional preferences
- remembering privacy and security settings
- analyzing site traffic and usage
- personalized search, content, and recommendations
- helping us understand the audience
- showing relevant, targeted ads on and off our web properties

Detailed information can be found on our Privacy Policy page.

Privacy Policy

Required
You read and agreed to our Privacy Policy.

Required Cookies & Technologies

Some of the technologies we use are necessary for critical functions like security and site integrity, account authentication, security and privacy preferences, internal site usage and maintenance data, and to make the site work correctly for browsing and transactions.

Cookies Used

Required
gdpr, woocommerce_cart_hash, woocommerce_items_in_cart, _wp_wocommerce_session, sucuri_cloudproxy_uuid_*

Site Customisation

Cookies and similar technologies are used to improve your experience, to do things like:

- remember your login, general, and regional preferences
- personalize content, search, recommendations, and offers

Without these technologies, things like personalised recommendations, your account preferences, or localisation may not work correctly.

Cookies Used

wp-settings-*

Personalised Advertising

These technologies are used for things like:

- personalised ads
- to limit how many times you see an ad
- to understand usage via Google Analytics
- to understand how you got to our web properties
- to ensure that we understand the audience and can provide relevant ads

We do this with social media, marketing, and analytics partners (who may have their own information they’ve collected). Saying no will not stop you from seeing our ads, but it may make them less relevant or more repetitive.

Cookies Used

_ga, _gid, gat,_gads,_fbp