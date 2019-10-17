FACT Mixes I by I 17.10.19

FACT mix 732: Mechatok

Illustration by: Alex Solman

Berlin-based avant pop minimalist Mechatok turns in a club-focused mix that blends James Ferraro, Barker, MJ Cole and more.

When he was just 18 years old, Timur Tokdemir began to question his direction in life. Until that point, he’d been on track to head to the concert hall playing classical guitar, but a life living on the outskirts of Munich exploring club culture led him down a different path.

Instead of heading to music school, Tokdemir relocated to Berlin, forming alliances with the Staycore collective and Bala Club and collaborating with Palmistry, Uli K and Yung Lean. Soon, he’d amassed a catalogue of of euphoric, minimal pop nuggets before he was even 21.

Tokdemir’s unique style materialized in earnest on 2018’s stark All My Time, released on Lorenzo Senni’s Presto!? imprint to wide acclaim. With brightly colored synths and only a whisper of percussion, it advanced Senni’s template and pushed it into further corners of the globe, touching on reggaeton and other global pop sounds.

For his FACT mix, Tokdemir wanted to do something a bit different. “I tried to face the challenge to make a solid one hour club mix for once,” he says. And he’s truly risen to the occasion, finding a way to make Nkisi, Mr. Oizo, Barker, James Ferraro and Buttechno slot together in blissful harmony.

Tracklist:

Mechatok – ‘Untitled I’
Mutsumi – ‘Breastmilk’
Nkisi – ‘Stomp’
Firaasbeats & Mechatok – ‘Untitled’
Mr. Oizo – ‘Krumpf’
Emiranda – ‘Not Amazing’
MJ Cole – ‘Flava Fever’
Errorsmith – ‘Free For All’
Unknown – ‘Musume Dojoji’ (Devil Mix)
Buttechno – ‘pkds’
Unknown – ‘Untitled’
Barker – ‘Paradise Engineering’
James Ferraro – ‘Suki Girlz 12’
Young P – ‘1806 Digiloop’
Errorsmith – ‘No Ice’
Toxe – ‘Maybe Tomorrow’
Buttechno – ‘Rokton’
Siriusmo – ‘Gummiband’
Oli XL – ‘Hesitate’
Hiroshi Ohkubo – ‘Party’s Over’
Shinichi Atobe – ‘World 3’
Mechatok – ‘Crushed Berries’
Beta Librae – ‘Ephemeral’
Oli XL – ‘Flower Circuit’
Mechatok – ‘Untitled II’
Unknown – ‘Untitled’
DJ Python – ‘Angel’
Unknown – ‘Untitled’
Mechatok – ‘Untitled III’

Watch next: Mechatok – Against the Clock

Tags:

Related Stories

More from FACT Mixes

Latest Stories

Latest

Share Tweet
+

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

The Vinyl Factory Group, trading as: The Vinyl Factory, Vinyl Factory Manufacturing, Phonica Records, FACT Magazine, FACT TV, Spaces Magazine, Vinyl Space, and The Store X, uses cookies and similar technologies to give you a better experience, enabling things like:

- basic site functions
- ensuring secure, safe transactions
- secure account login
- remembering account, browser, and regional preferences
- remembering privacy and security settings
- analyzing site traffic and usage
- personalized search, content, and recommendations
- helping us understand the audience
- showing relevant, targeted ads on and off our web properties

Detailed information can be found on our Privacy Policy page.

Privacy Policy

Required
You read and agreed to our Privacy Policy.

Required Cookies & Technologies

Some of the technologies we use are necessary for critical functions like security and site integrity, account authentication, security and privacy preferences, internal site usage and maintenance data, and to make the site work correctly for browsing and transactions.

Cookies Used

Required
gdpr, woocommerce_cart_hash, woocommerce_items_in_cart, _wp_wocommerce_session, sucuri_cloudproxy_uuid_*

Site Customisation

Cookies and similar technologies are used to improve your experience, to do things like:

- remember your login, general, and regional preferences
- personalize content, search, recommendations, and offers

Without these technologies, things like personalised recommendations, your account preferences, or localisation may not work correctly.

Cookies Used

wp-settings-*

Personalised Advertising

These technologies are used for things like:

- personalised ads
- to limit how many times you see an ad
- to understand usage via Google Analytics
- to understand how you got to our web properties
- to ensure that we understand the audience and can provide relevant ads

We do this with social media, marketing, and analytics partners (who may have their own information they’ve collected). Saying no will not stop you from seeing our ads, but it may make them less relevant or more repetitive.

Cookies Used

_ga, _gid, gat,_gads,_fbp