Unsound will take over the Knockdown Center on November 23.

Amnesia Scanner, Caterina Barbieri and Via App are among the artists that have been announced for Unsound Festival’s return to New York City.

They will join Tim Hecker, The Bug & Miss Red, Felicita & Śląsk Song and Dance Ensemble, Nivhek and many more at the Knockdown Center on November 23. The day before, the festival will host the Polish group Księżyc at a free show at St. Peter’s Church in Chelsea.

Tickets for the Unsound event at the Knockdown Center are on sale now. For more information about both shows, check out the Unsound New York Facebook event.

