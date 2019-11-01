Ableton reveals more names for Loop 2020

Registration closes on November 4.

Ableton has confirmed more names for next year’s Loop summit in Berlin, which takes place at the city’s Silent Green venue as well as other locations from April 24-26.

Jazz singer and producer Georgia Anne Muldrow, ethnomusicologist and oud specialist Khyam Allami and electronic drone choir NYX are among the artists who will be sharing creative insights at the three-day event, as well as Liz Teutsch, Conor Dalton, Uwalmassa, duendita, JFDR and Feels.

Loop will also be putting on a nighttime event on Saturday, April 25 in Berlin’s Tresor and OHM clubs. These will be open to all Loop pass holders and features live performances and DJ sets across four stages.

The fresh additions join previously announced artists Colin Self, Deena Abdelwahed, Antenes, Sylvia Massy and Ex-Easter Island Head, all of who will be appearing in Loop’s program of interviews, discussions and workshops – find the full lineup at the Loop website.

As in previous years, prospective attendees will have to register for the chance to buy tickets via a ballot, which closes on November 4. A Summit Pass costs €275, while a Summit Pass Plus, which includes one workshop and one studio session during the three-day event, costs €375.

