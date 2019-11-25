Tech I By I 25.11.19

Behringer unveils polyphonic keyboard clone of Moog’s Model D synth

Photo by: Behringer/YouTube

Behringer surprises with a full-size Model D clone.

Clearly not satisfied with announcing clones of both the cult Wasp synthesizer and classic TB-303 this month, budget gear company Behringer has announced an unofficial polyphonic keyboard version of Moog’s Model D.

Behringer’s Poly D follows 2017’s Behringer D, a monophonic, Eurorack compatible take on the classic Model D. Unlike that version, which arrived as a standalone module, the Poly D has a keyboard and design much closer to Moog’s original.

However, the key difference between the Poly D and Moog’s Model D is that Behringer’s synth has a four-voice polyphonic mode. The original didn’t have that feature, and if you want to buy a modern Moog synth with polyphony, you’ll have to spend $5,999 on a Moog One.

Other features of the Poly D include a chorus section inspired by Roland’s Juno-60, a distortion section based on Boss’s DS-1 pedal and a 32-step polyphonic sequencer and arpeggiator. Behringer hasn’t announced a price or release date yet, but if it’s anything like its ARP Odyssey clone, it could be around $500.

Read next: Sonic Futures – How Technology is Guiding Electronic Music

Tags:

Related Stories

More from Tech

Latest Stories

Latest

Share Tweet
+

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

The Vinyl Factory Group, trading as: The Vinyl Factory, Vinyl Factory Manufacturing, Phonica Records, FACT Magazine, FACT TV, Spaces Magazine, Vinyl Space, and The Store X, uses cookies and similar technologies to give you a better experience, enabling things like:

- basic site functions
- ensuring secure, safe transactions
- secure account login
- remembering account, browser, and regional preferences
- remembering privacy and security settings
- analyzing site traffic and usage
- personalized search, content, and recommendations
- helping us understand the audience
- showing relevant, targeted ads on and off our web properties

Detailed information can be found on our Privacy Policy page.

Privacy Policy

Required
You read and agreed to our Privacy Policy.

Required Cookies & Technologies

Some of the technologies we use are necessary for critical functions like security and site integrity, account authentication, security and privacy preferences, internal site usage and maintenance data, and to make the site work correctly for browsing and transactions.

Cookies Used

Required
gdpr, woocommerce_cart_hash, woocommerce_items_in_cart, _wp_wocommerce_session, sucuri_cloudproxy_uuid_*

Site Customisation

Cookies and similar technologies are used to improve your experience, to do things like:

- remember your login, general, and regional preferences
- personalize content, search, recommendations, and offers

Without these technologies, things like personalised recommendations, your account preferences, or localisation may not work correctly.

Cookies Used

wp-settings-*

Personalised Advertising

These technologies are used for things like:

- personalised ads
- to limit how many times you see an ad
- to understand usage via Google Analytics
- to understand how you got to our web properties
- to ensure that we understand the audience and can provide relevant ads

We do this with social media, marketing, and analytics partners (who may have their own information they’ve collected). Saying no will not stop you from seeing our ads, but it may make them less relevant or more repetitive.

Cookies Used

_ga, _gid, gat,_gads,_fbp