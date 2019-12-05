Joanna Pope debuts on TT with Fantasias for Lock-In EP

“An eco-anxious variant of cheapcore and melodic noise.”

TT (fka Tobago Tracks) rounds out a fabulous year with Fantasias for Lock-In from Australian-German researcher and writer Joanna Pope.

As the label writes, “This music was made during a period of research into badly rendered ecomodernist futures, and the alternatives to these that degrowth might provide.”

The aptly titled lead single ‘Terraforming Accident’ loops a hypnotic “mmhmm” vocal sample amidst an ever-escalating cacophony of bang-on-the-door drums, smashing glass clips and cataclysmic synth lines that hulk and heave around regenerative elfin melodies.

Pope is a researcher at Berlin-based, utopian conspiracy incubator Trust and a contributing editor at Uneven Earth, an Anthropocene-focussed online magazine and press.

Fantasias for Lock-In lands December 06 via TT’s Bandcamp. See the artwork by Sam Lubicz and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Terraforming Accident’

02. ‘Angels of Growth’

03. ‘World Society 2’

Read next: 20 under-the-radar club tracks you need to hear: November 2019