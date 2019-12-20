Video, Access All Areas I by I 20.12.19

Aïsha Devi – Access All Areas

The self-described “modern shaman” brings us into her world.

This past July, Aïsha Devi was recognized as one of the Queens of the Electronic Underground on a robust bill curated by BBC’s Mary Anne Hobbs and featuring women masterminds such as Jlin, Holly Herndon and Afrodeutsche. It’s a bold title, one that’s well earned. Since 2004, the Swiss-born, Nepalese-Tibetan producer has been pushing the boundaries of electronic music (both under her given name and her former alias, Kate Wax), mutating electronics and her own classically trained voice to create sound that is not just innovative, but spiritual, transcendent, even healing.

It’s a talent that doesn’t necessarily have to be seen to be believed – but it certainly helps. At the Queens of the Electronic Underground event, held at the O2 Ritz Manchester as part of Manchester International Festival 2019, Devi teamed up with visual artist MFO to present her new live show. In this episode of AAA, FACT goes on- and offstage with the self-described “modern shaman” to hear how music can empower people and transport them to an altered state of consciousness.

Directed and edited by Kamil Dymek.
Filmed by Pedro Kuster and Pawel Ptak.

Tags:

Share this story

Related Stories

More from Access All Areas

Latest Stories

Latest

Share Tweet
+

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

The Vinyl Factory Group, trading as: The Vinyl Factory, Vinyl Factory Manufacturing, Phonica Records, FACT Magazine, FACT TV, Spaces Magazine, Vinyl Space, and The Store X, uses cookies and similar technologies to give you a better experience, enabling things like:

- basic site functions
- ensuring secure, safe transactions
- secure account login
- remembering account, browser, and regional preferences
- remembering privacy and security settings
- analyzing site traffic and usage
- personalized search, content, and recommendations
- helping us understand the audience
- showing relevant, targeted ads on and off our web properties

Detailed information can be found on our Privacy Policy page.

Privacy Policy

Required
You read and agreed to our Privacy Policy.

Required Cookies & Technologies

Some of the technologies we use are necessary for critical functions like security and site integrity, account authentication, security and privacy preferences, internal site usage and maintenance data, and to make the site work correctly for browsing and transactions.

Cookies Used

Required
gdpr, woocommerce_cart_hash, woocommerce_items_in_cart, _wp_wocommerce_session, sucuri_cloudproxy_uuid_*

Site Customisation

Cookies and similar technologies are used to improve your experience, to do things like:

- remember your login, general, and regional preferences
- personalize content, search, recommendations, and offers

Without these technologies, things like personalised recommendations, your account preferences, or localisation may not work correctly.

Cookies Used

wp-settings-*

Personalised Advertising

These technologies are used for things like:

- personalised ads
- to limit how many times you see an ad
- to understand usage via Google Analytics
- to understand how you got to our web properties
- to ensure that we understand the audience and can provide relevant ads

We do this with social media, marketing, and analytics partners (who may have their own information they’ve collected). Saying no will not stop you from seeing our ads, but it may make them less relevant or more repetitive.

Cookies Used

_ga, _gid, gat,_gads,_fbp