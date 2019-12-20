Aïsha Devi – Access All Areas

The self-described “modern shaman” brings us into her world.

This past July, Aïsha Devi was recognized as one of the Queens of the Electronic Underground on a robust bill curated by BBC’s Mary Anne Hobbs and featuring women masterminds such as Jlin, Holly Herndon and Afrodeutsche. It’s a bold title, one that’s well earned. Since 2004, the Swiss-born, Nepalese-Tibetan producer has been pushing the boundaries of electronic music (both under her given name and her former alias, Kate Wax), mutating electronics and her own classically trained voice to create sound that is not just innovative, but spiritual, transcendent, even healing.

It’s a talent that doesn’t necessarily have to be seen to be believed – but it certainly helps. At the Queens of the Electronic Underground event, held at the O2 Ritz Manchester as part of Manchester International Festival 2019, Devi teamed up with visual artist MFO to present her new live show. In this episode of AAA, FACT goes on- and offstage with the self-described “modern shaman” to hear how music can empower people and transport them to an altered state of consciousness.

Directed and edited by Kamil Dymek.

Filmed by Pedro Kuster and Pawel Ptak.