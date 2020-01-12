Listen to DJ Bone’s set from The Hydra at Printworks

Last month, The Hydra returned to London’s Printworks for its final party of the season, which saw DJ Bone play a two-hour set full of techno classics including Jeff Mills’s ‘The Bells’ and Model 500’s ‘OFI’.

FACT was there to capture the action and the Detroit hero kindly agreed to let us host the whole set in full. Watch a clip of DJ Bone in action above and listen below.

Filmed by Pedro Kuster

