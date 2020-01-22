FACT Mixes I by I 22.01.20

FACT mix 743: DJ Haram

Illustration by: Alex Solman

Philadelphia’s DJ Haram takes a deep dive into cross-genre club sounds with this fiery mix.

When she was a teen, DJ Haram came across a Sonic Youth CD in a local store in New Jersey and it grabbed her attention. She already had a diverse musical education, listening to pop and rap on the radio and music from the Middle Eastern diaspora with her parents, but was suddenly introduced a world of noise and improv that allowed access without rigorous classical training.

After experimenting tirelessly with synthesizers and sound design, Haram began to DJ in 2014, toying with edits along the way. Soon, she had taught herself how to produce, arrange, record and mix music and before long was working with New York-based collective Discwoman, performing regularly in Philadelphia and beyond.

Her cross-genre style of DJing, blending elements of local US dance styles like Jersey Club with Middle Eastern sounds, rap and pop, immediately centered her in a growing scene of likeminded artists. In Philadelphia, she began collaborating with Moor Mother, initially as a DJ and eventually as a collaborator in the 700 Bliss project, releasing the acclaimed Spa 700 EP on Halcyon Veil in 2018.

Last year, Haram released the astonishing Grace EP on the legendary Hyperdub imprint, cementing her unique and personal sound. The EP was written after a family tragedy, and she built a mythological world using Darbuka drums and eerie synthesizers that melted Jersey Club rhythms with sci-fi cinematics masterfully; it was among FACT’s favorite releases of 2019.

Haram’s FACT mix is a perfect illustration of her ability to crumble stuffy borders between sounds as she blends DJ Plead with Moor Mother, or Thoom’s avant schranz with Silvestre’s break-heavy rave. It’s a fizzy celebration of some of the world’s most exciting club music from a producer and DJ that’s going from strength to strength and refuses to tread water.

Tracklist:

Azu Tiwaline – ‘Itrik’
clipping. – ‘The Show’
DJ Spider – ‘Rage Clash’
DJ Plead – ‘Ya Baba’
Moor Mother – ‘After Images’
Scratchclart – ‘Storm’
Silvestre – ‘After Da Party’
Thoom – ‘Left Hand Crane’
Hi$to – ‘Oh Yeah!’
Deena Abdelwahed – ‘Lila Fi Tounes’
Ase Manual – ‘Strobe Light’
Selim X – ‘Club’
Confidence Man – ‘Does it Make You Feel’
Quest?onmarc – ‘Phoenix’
Islam Chipsy & Eek – ‘El Dynasor’
Constantine – ‘Pop It 2k19’
Snow – ‘Clash Ting’
Carmen Villian – ‘I Trust You (DJ Python Remix)’
Nazal – ‘Pigment Liner’
Roddy Rich – The Box (DJ Taj Remix)
DJ Swisha x Kanyon – ‘Luv Track’
O.M.A.A.R – ‘King Lemur’
Traxman – ‘Lil Booty on Duty’ (ft. DJ Fred)
DJ Haram – ‘Gemini Rising (Bassbear!! remix)’
8ulentina – ‘Adana’
Tayhana – ‘Petrolera’

Read next: For Club Use Only – Best of 2019

Tags:

Related Stories

More from FACT Mixes

Latest Stories

Latest

Share Tweet
+

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

The Vinyl Factory Group, trading as: The Vinyl Factory, Vinyl Factory Manufacturing, Phonica Records, FACT Magazine, FACT TV, Spaces Magazine, Vinyl Space, and The Store X, uses cookies and similar technologies to give you a better experience, enabling things like:

- basic site functions
- ensuring secure, safe transactions
- secure account login
- remembering account, browser, and regional preferences
- remembering privacy and security settings
- analyzing site traffic and usage
- personalized search, content, and recommendations
- helping us understand the audience
- showing relevant, targeted ads on and off our web properties

Detailed information can be found on our Privacy Policy page.

Privacy Policy

Required
You read and agreed to our Privacy Policy.

Required Cookies & Technologies

Some of the technologies we use are necessary for critical functions like security and site integrity, account authentication, security and privacy preferences, internal site usage and maintenance data, and to make the site work correctly for browsing and transactions.

Cookies Used

Required
gdpr, woocommerce_cart_hash, woocommerce_items_in_cart, _wp_wocommerce_session, sucuri_cloudproxy_uuid_*

Site Customisation

Cookies and similar technologies are used to improve your experience, to do things like:

- remember your login, general, and regional preferences
- personalize content, search, recommendations, and offers

Without these technologies, things like personalised recommendations, your account preferences, or localisation may not work correctly.

Cookies Used

wp-settings-*

Personalised Advertising

These technologies are used for things like:

- personalised ads
- to limit how many times you see an ad
- to understand usage via Google Analytics
- to understand how you got to our web properties
- to ensure that we understand the audience and can provide relevant ads

We do this with social media, marketing, and analytics partners (who may have their own information they’ve collected). Saying no will not stop you from seeing our ads, but it may make them less relevant or more repetitive.

Cookies Used

_ga, _gid, gat,_gads,_fbp