FACT Mixes I by I 29.01.20

FACT mix 744: MoMa Ready

Illustration by: Alex Solman

New York’s MoMa Ready highlights the US scene’s effervescent energy with this neck-snapping blend of house, rave and techno.

In 2011, Wyatt Stevens, aka MoMa Ready, started HAUS of ALTR, a platform to display skateboarding videos and sell clothing. Over time, the idea evolved into an imprint, and Stevens’ love of rave was folded into his passion for skateboarding and visuals. And in 2018, he issued HOA001, a 31 track compilation that highlighted his love for contemporary North American dance music.

“The track list represents all the different styles that are represented in the scene,” he wrote. “The list is designed to ebb and flow the same way New York does.” Stevens picked tracks from contemporaries like The Nativist, Fennec and X-Coast, placing them alongside his own music under the Gallery S. moniker. And the whole thing was opened by AceMo, who Stevens had met in NYC’s A1 Records not too long before the compilation was released.

AceMo and Stevens were fast friends, and helped each other realize their aims, musically and socially. Last year, Stevens told Truants that the duo were “bringing attention to the legacy of dance music and educating young people of color about their heritage in dance music here in North America and worldwide.” With a slew of self-released albums, EPs and singles, as well as collaborations under the AceMoMa moniker that have garnered attention from throughout the dance scene, it’s been refreshing to see the duo go from strength to strength.

This year, Stevens has already released a full album, Gallery S, that builds on the last year of releases, fusing his love of house, techno, jungle and faster rave styles with a rare, uncynical passion. There’s an urgency to his music that can be heard in every note, and whether he is luxuriating in downtempo romance or pushing the beat to breakneck speeds, it never feels forced or unwieldy – it just works.

MoMa Ready’s FACT mix is a journey through New York City’s vibrant scene, with unreleased MoMa Ready and Gallery S. tracks alongside work from Kush Jones, P. Leone and of course AceMo. If you want to know why everyone’s talking about New York right now, this should explain everything.

Tracklist:

AceMo – ‘Other Places’
MoMa Ready – ‘Fixation’ (ft. ambroise)
Quadrant – ‘Dytiq’
Gallery S. – ‘Lauryn’s Wise Words’
MoMa Ready & Cell Hiss – ‘Death Threat’ (unreleased)
Phlowgod – ‘Ninfea’
Gallery S. – ‘We Could Have Been Better’
Second Storey – ‘One Sound’ (Luke Vibert Remix)
TDK – ‘Fougéres a Chartres (treize Juillet)’ (unreleased)
X-102 – ‘descending to the surface’
Gallery S. – ‘A Sudden Collapse’
Kush Jones – ‘Yoshimitsu’
AceMo – ‘Gundam’
Dj Suplex – ‘Workout 6’ (unreleased)
MoMA Ready – ‘We Love Music (dub)’ (unreleased)
P.Leone – ‘Factory Free’
Kush Jones – ‘Faucet’
P. Leone – ‘Anche Se’
MoMA Ready – ‘A New MoMA’ (unreleased)
El Blanco Nino – ‘b4mytime’
Gallery S. – ‘Kage, Titan’s Shadow’ (ft. shampoo)
Kush Jones – ‘Doppler (Weatherman Tool)’ (unreleased)
Nancy Music – ‘Empty Space’ (Ariel Zetina Remix)

Listen next: FACT mix 740 – AceMo

Tags:

Related Stories

More from FACT Mixes

Latest Stories

Latest

Share Tweet
+

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

The Vinyl Factory Group, trading as: The Vinyl Factory, Vinyl Factory Manufacturing, Phonica Records, FACT Magazine, FACT TV, Spaces Magazine, Vinyl Space, and The Store X, uses cookies and similar technologies to give you a better experience, enabling things like:

- basic site functions
- ensuring secure, safe transactions
- secure account login
- remembering account, browser, and regional preferences
- remembering privacy and security settings
- analyzing site traffic and usage
- personalized search, content, and recommendations
- helping us understand the audience
- showing relevant, targeted ads on and off our web properties

Detailed information can be found on our Privacy Policy page.

Privacy Policy

Required
You read and agreed to our Privacy Policy.

Required Cookies & Technologies

Some of the technologies we use are necessary for critical functions like security and site integrity, account authentication, security and privacy preferences, internal site usage and maintenance data, and to make the site work correctly for browsing and transactions.

Cookies Used

Required
gdpr, woocommerce_cart_hash, woocommerce_items_in_cart, _wp_wocommerce_session, sucuri_cloudproxy_uuid_*

Site Customisation

Cookies and similar technologies are used to improve your experience, to do things like:

- remember your login, general, and regional preferences
- personalize content, search, recommendations, and offers

Without these technologies, things like personalised recommendations, your account preferences, or localisation may not work correctly.

Cookies Used

wp-settings-*

Personalised Advertising

These technologies are used for things like:

- personalised ads
- to limit how many times you see an ad
- to understand usage via Google Analytics
- to understand how you got to our web properties
- to ensure that we understand the audience and can provide relevant ads

We do this with social media, marketing, and analytics partners (who may have their own information they’ve collected). Saying no will not stop you from seeing our ads, but it may make them less relevant or more repetitive.

Cookies Used

_ga, _gid, gat,_gads,_fbp