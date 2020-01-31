CTM 2020: Robert Henke – CBM 8032 A/V

Five 40-year-old computers make music and visuals.

At this week’s CTM Festival in Berlin, Robert Henke presented the German premiere of his new A/V show, CBM 8032.

In the show, Henke uses five primitive CBM 8032 computers from 1980 to create an audiovisual show from microchips 100,000 times less powerful than the one you’d find in a modern washing machine.

Thank you to all at CTM, Radialsystem and the production team who helped make this video possible.

Filmed by Pedro Küster